GRIDCo pre-inspects 200MW Amandi Energy GIS Plant at Aboadze

Business News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A delegation, consisting of GRIDCo management staff and the Takoradi Operational Area Team, has conducted a pre-inspection of the Amandi Energy Gas Insulated System (GIS) Substation Facility, located at Aboadze in the Western Region.



Twin City Energy, a Combined Cycle Power Plant with an installed capacity of 200MW, includes a gas turbine and a steam turbine that can run on both crude oil and natural gas as its primary fuel.



The Amandi Energy team, led by Mr Richard Badger, General Manager and Director of Twin City Energy IPP, received the GRIDCo delegation on Thursday, July 20, 2023.



Mr Badger stated: "The pre-inspection allows for the transition of substation facility management from Amandi Energy to GRIDCo".



The inspection was led by Mr Ebenezer Essienyi, GRIDCo’s Chief Executive, accompanied by Mr Mark Baah, Director of the Southern Network Department; Mr Vincent Boachie, Director of Engineering; a team from the Technical Services Department (TSD), Southern Network Department (SND), and the Takoradi Operational Area.



The Amandi Energy GIS power plant and its balance of plant were energised on May 8, 2019, while full commercial operations commenced on July 30, 2021.