GRIDCo not financially constraint – Chief Executive debunks claims

Business News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has refuted suggestions that it was financially constraint to conduct expansion works that is currently leading to intermittent power cuts in some parts of the country.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah, the transmission has the requisite funds to conduct its expansion and maintenance works.



Providing updates at a press briefing on Thursday, April 1, Amoako-Baah told journalists, “We have fund enough to undertake routine maintenance, emergency maintenance but then for bigger projects, we require external funding”.



He further debunked claims the transmission company felt short in its power generation which some attributed to the intermitted power outages.



“GRIDCo is not confronted with any generation problem and I want to emphasize that the outages are a result of ongoing improvement works,” Amoako-Baah assured.



Meanwhile GRIDCO has further refuted reports suggesting that it intends to embark on a load shedding exercise across parts of the country.



In an earlier press statement, the transmission company pointed that it was currently undertaking some key projects to enhance power supply particularly in the Greater Accra region.



Outlining some of these projects, the company named; the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) funded Pokuase substation and Kasoa Bulk Supply Point installations and that of the French Development Agency (AFD) funded Tema – Accra transmission line reinforcement project.



“The contractors for these projects are aiming at full-scale completion between the months of June and July this year. At some point during the process, the contractors will need to interconnect to the current transmission system. For this to happen, intermittent power outages will be required at different periods to safely connect the new installations,” the statement said.



Owing to this, GRIDCo said that some power outages will however occur in parts of Accra and Winneba.