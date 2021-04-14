GRIDCo misled Energy Minister on Bui Power Plant’s operations – Fred Oware

Business News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, Fred Oware, has described GRIDCo’s report shutting down its power plant due to low water level in the dams as false.



The CEO stated that GRIDCo’s attempt to blame the unstable power supply on his outfit was unfortunate.



He advised the electricity transmission company to communicate clearly on the country’s power supply challenges so a solution could be proffered.



“Let me be bold enough and say that I think GRIDCo has misled the Minister in making such a sad statement. Because as we sit here talking right now, Bui is in operation. We have three units which work at 133. It is not true, he told Joy News.



Fred Oware stressed that although the Bui Power Plant is not working at full capacity, the phenomenon was predicted and communicated to GRIDCo in its supply plan for 2021.



“The water is gone down without any doubt whatsoever but this is not an unforeseen act. We knew this and last year when we submitted our supply plan, we indicated quite clearly that this year we will not be able to generate as much as we generated last year”.



For some months now, some parts of the country have experienced darkness often without prior notice since the beginning of 2021.



Some citizens fear that the much dreaded erratic supply of power popularly referred to as ‘dumsor’ has resurfaced.



But the Energy Minister refuted claims ‘dumsor’ is back. He attributed the power crisis to system upgrade.