GRA warns against non-issuance of VAT invoices, hands over 10 shops to CID

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Compliance and Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has emphasized the need for companies to issue Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices.



According to them, non-issuance of the invoices is a criminal act punishable by law.



Area enforcement manager of GRA in charge of Accra Central, Joseph Annan, said the unit will intensify its enforcement exercise in order to clamp down on shops that do not issue tax invoices or invoices that are not from the Commissioner-General.



According to him, some shops were issuing their own VAT while some were practicing selective issuance.



He intimated that the punishment for such infractions as provided under the VAT Act included a fine of not more than one hundred penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than six months, or both, in addition to a payment of penalty of an amount of not more than GH¢50,000 or three times the amount of tax involved.



He added, "Customers who dodge the operation cannot run away from the law, because they will be caught unexpectedly.”



In its recent operation, the GRA team visited Hansen Decor City, Boost Electronics, De’lish Restaurant, Heiress Flair Boutique, Max pro-Auto Parts, Relay Express Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services, Julie-Joan Enterprise, House of Fabrics, Dong Chebe Kretons, Fresh Angels, Gi-Fred Enterprise, Milans Star Fabrics, About Office Ghana Limited, all located in the Ayawaso West Municipal District.



Among the shops visited, ten shops were invited officially to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Unit of the Ghana Police Service for investigation, while two shop managers were arrested for a preemptive assessment.



The asaasenews.com report also noted that managers were taken to the customs office at the headquarters for their statements before being handed over to the CID.



SSD/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards