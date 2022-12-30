GRA to roll out e-platform for property rate payment on January 1

Business News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority has said it is commencing the implementation of a unified common property rate platform from New Year’s Day.



It is doing so in conjunction with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



“Effective January 1, 2023, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be partnering the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the collection of property rates in the country using a Unified Common Property Rate Platform”, the GRA announced in a statement.



The Unified Common Property Rate Platform, also known as Myassembly.gov.gh, is a complete end-to-end district revenue collection and administration platform designed to enhance the collection and accounting of property rates.



It is also linked to the Ghana.gov.gh payment platform.



The GRA said it comes with a lot of benefits to property owners.



It will help to eliminate cash transactions and payments to the staff of the Assembly.



Also, it helps with the payment of bills using mobile money, electronic cards, and bank payments, among others.



It comes with full automation of bill distribution, notifications and alerts to clients.



It also has a self-service portal for reviewing rateable values, rate bills, and checking balances, among others.



The platform also has access to real-time reporting of receipts and bill status, among others.



The GRA is urging all property owners and property ratepayers “to use this platform for the payment of property rates”.