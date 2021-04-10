GRA to move tax payment online from May 1

Business News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Effective May 1, 2020, taxpayers can file their taxes through the Ghana.gov platform and other automated channels.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said an automated system is bound to improve tax collection as well as remove elements that impede payments.



Speaking on PM Express Business Edition on Joy News, GRA Commissioner General, Rev Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah explained that “for the first time in history taxes will be paid by not walking into any of our offices in town.”



He believes the automated method introduced will make it easier for businesses to meet their tax obligations.



“You can also do it through all the banks on the Ghana.gov platforms,” he said.



The Commissioner-General also added that “we are even working to remove all tellers from offices in line with the full automation from next year”.



Figures from the Ghana Revenue Authority showed that as of the end of 2018, the country had raked in about 1.5 million people as registered taxpayers. It shored up to 3.5 million and as of the end of 2020, the number stood at about 6.5 million registered taxpayers.



The GRA is projecting some 13 million registered taxpayers after the full implementation of the project.



The Commissioner-General noted, “we are sure of meeting the projected revenue target of GH¢55.8 billion for this year.”



“We have done the simulations and we are sure and optimistic about how the Ghana Card change the numbers and impacted on revenue”, he added.