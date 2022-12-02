GRA to focus on hospitality, tourism sectors during festive season to rake in revenue

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Compliance and Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said it has turned its attention to operators in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry to ensure that the right taxes are paid during the festive season.



According to the GRA, there are close to 100 grand events slated for December which will be keenly monitored by the authority for tax compliance.



Speaking to Joy Business, the Head of Operations at the GRA, Kwesi Eghan, said it will embark on mystery shopping during the season to stop the evasion of taxes.



“What we are doing now is that Christmas is upon us, it is a time of goodwill and merry making. Activities are going to go up. As we speak, Ghana Tourists Board is virtually authorising about 100 events that are going to be organised in the country and so we have moved the invigilation and the mystery shopping from the sector that we started in September and October,” he said.



Mr Eghan stated that the initiative is not different from what the authority has been doing in the past.



He explained that the outbreak of COVID-19 compelled the authority to slow down on its activities in the tourism and hospitality sector.



Mr Eghan pointed out that there are many activities in the sector that could be streamlined, particularly in the month of December to improve revenue collection.



“November and December, our concentration is on the hospitality industry for obvious purposes. We have what we call the Return to Ghana, part two. So many people will be coming down to spend. Hotels, events, restaurants, these are the focus of the Christmas period and that is where we are sending our focus to now”.



Mr Eghan said GRA officers have been sensitised to enforce the laws and mobilise revenue for the government.