GRA shuts down 4 branches of Palace mall in Accra

Business News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, shut down four branches of Palace mall in Accra.



The Labone, Spintex, Atomic roundabout and Weija branches were closed down for non-compliance with GRA's E-VAT invoicing system.



According to GRA, some shops have failed to issue VAT invoices electronically when customers make a purchase.



Speaking to the media, Area Manager of GRA’s Accra central office, Joseph Annan, warned the affected shop owners not to tamper with the GRA's seal used to lock up their shops.



Tampering of the seal, Mr Annan said, would worsen their plight.



Deputy Commissioner in charge of operations at the Domestic Tax Revenue Division urged businesses that were yet to subscribe to the new VAT policy to do so or face shutdown.



“GRA has decided that compliance enforcement is the way to go. What we are doing now is that for those taxpayers who we have engaged, and are not hooked up unto the system, our compliance team will close down their shops. We are going to ensure that they are not restored until they comply,” he stated.



