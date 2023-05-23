GRA should make it easy for everyone to file their tax returns - Daniel Owusu

Business News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, has called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to create an enabling environment for both businesses and individuals to file their taxes.



He also entreated businesses and individuals to adopt the culture of filing their tax returns annually.



Speaking at the 7th CEO Summit held in Accra on Monday, May 22, 2023, Mr Owusu said for government to expand its tax net, it needs to increase the formalization of the local economy and be fully digitalized.



This, he said, will help boost the internal revenue of government.



It will also help prevent government from borrowing externally to fix the nation’s problems.



“We want the government to continue to expand the tax net by increasing formalization of the economy, digitization. This will help boost internal revenue generation and reduce large external borrowing,” the Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana said.



He indicated that, “GRA should make it easy for everyone to file their tax returns, especially, individuals. Build that culture of annual filing of tax returns.”















ESA/FNOQ