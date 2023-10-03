GRA on Twitter 'hot seat' over contracts awarded for curtains, calendars, office furniture

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Details of various contracts awarded by the Ghana Revenue Authority have become the centre of conversations since October 2, 2023.
Ghanaians on X (formerly Twitter) have shared varied opinions over the value of contracts that were given to certain entities for the procurement of calendars, curtains, and office furniture.
The various contracts which can be found on the Public Procurement Authority’s website are as follows:
Supply of Office Furniture
Contract date – December 1, 2022
Contract Award Price - GH¢1,275,253.20
Contract Type – Single Sourced
Contract Awarded to – Jaide Solutions
Supply of Office Furniture
Contract date – December 1, 2022
Contract Award Price - $225,056.00
Contract Type – Single Sourced
Contract Awarded to – Precision Hub Service International
Supply and Installation of Office Curtains at Head Office Annex
Contract date – December 30, 2022
Contract Award Price - GH¢198,524.40
Contract Type – Single Sourced
Contract Awarded to – Emperor Hive Limited
Procurement of Furniture and Fittings
Contract date – September 27, 2022
Contract Award Price - GH¢1,060,476.56
Contract Type – Single Sourced
Contract Awarded to – Favrace Company Limited
Printing and Supply of 2023 Notepad Diaries
Contract date – October 14, 2022
Contract Award Price - GH¢1,275,253.20
Contract Type – Single Sourced
Contract Awarded to – JIT Magazine and Diaries Services Ltd
Another Procurement for Office Furniture
Contract date – June 30, 2022
Contract Award Price - GH¢1,767,846.60
Contract Type – Single Sourced
Contract Awarded to – Sams Firma Ltd
The main concerns that have been raised over the awarding of the contracts have been over the use of sole sourcing since the items do not fall under the criteria for sole sourcing.
According to the Public Procurement Authority, these are some of the justifications that the PPA accepts for sole sourcing:
(a) Where goods, works or services are only available from a particular supplier or contractor, or if a particular supplier or contractor has exclusive rights in respect of the goods, works, or services, and no reasonable alternative or substitute exists;
(b) Where there is an urgent need for the goods, works, or services and engaging in tender proceedings or any other method of procurement is impractical due to unforeseeable circumstances giving rise to the urgency which is not the result of dilatory conduct on the part of the procurement entity;
(c) Where owing to a catastrophic event, there is an urgent need for the goods, works, or technical services, making it impractical to use other methods of procurement because of the time involved in using those methods.
Another concern raised was the “relevance” of the items for which these contracts were awarded.
See some of the comments below
GRA single-sourcing Office Furniture to the tune of GHS 1.2m from a Digital agency?— Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023
What prevented this contract from being an open tender?#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/9pVwvL4l1Y
And then an additional $225,056 from a relatively new company. pic.twitter.com/ywKUrWRtoP— Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023
And then Ghs 200,000 in Office curtain supply from an Event management company owned by a well-known NPP guy ?— Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023
Office curtains can't be an open tender?
I'm trying very hard not to mention names or tag people pic.twitter.com/AMfgIsMNW8
And another Ghs 1,000,000 in Furniture and Fittings.— Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023
Also single-sourced, and you should look into the owner of this one as well #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/ybhLJvHoHy
Ghs 2.2m in 2023 Notepad Diaries single-sourced from an interesting company.— Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023
Ghs 2,264,709.54 in diaries while they claimed we had a revenue shortfall and are busy double taxing traders at Makola and Abossey Okay.#OccupyJulorBiHouse pic.twitter.com/qNI9SGjiFD
Another Ghs 1,767,846.60 in Office Furniture supply, single-sourced.— Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023
How much furniture did they need in a span of 6 months?#OccupyJulorBiHouse pic.twitter.com/Ui0dWzzZ3o
Oh gracious Lord have mercy on this nation. Herh???????? the way GRA can stress u on taxes erh, u will have no idea. Look at this. All these for just one. What has a digital agency got to do with providing office furniture? Hmm.— Wisdom ???????????????? (@mackaybright1) October 2, 2023
The stealing at GRA is crazy herh.— Etornam (@EfoEtornam) October 2, 2023
-GHc 919,086.08 for calendars
-GHc 200,000 for curtains
-GHc 1,1616,69.60 for printing forms
But they are now trying to tax Influencers and MCs after all the taxes we've paid. This is crazy#OccupyJulorbiHouse
The way you people are shocked that there's theft in the GRA is killing me. GRA? ???? Let someone come and whistle-blow and you'll find out that the procurement fraud is light work.— joy boy #OccupyJulorbiHouse (@FCTamakloe) October 3, 2023