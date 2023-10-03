GRA on Twitter 'hot seat' over contracts awarded for curtains, calendars, office furniture

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Details of various contracts awarded by the Ghana Revenue Authority have become the centre of conversations since October 2, 2023.



Ghanaians on X (formerly Twitter) have shared varied opinions over the value of contracts that were given to certain entities for the procurement of calendars, curtains, and office furniture.



The various contracts which can be found on the Public Procurement Authority’s website are as follows:



Supply of Office Furniture



Contract date – December 1, 2022

Contract Award Price - GH¢1,275,253.20

Contract Type – Single Sourced

Contract Awarded to – Jaide Solutions



Supply of Office Furniture



Contract date – December 1, 2022

Contract Award Price - $225,056.00

Contract Type – Single Sourced

Contract Awarded to – Precision Hub Service International



Supply and Installation of Office Curtains at Head Office Annex

Contract date – December 30, 2022

Contract Award Price - GH¢198,524.40

Contract Type – Single Sourced

Contract Awarded to – Emperor Hive Limited



Procurement of Furniture and Fittings



Contract date – September 27, 2022

Contract Award Price - GH¢1,060,476.56

Contract Type – Single Sourced

Contract Awarded to – Favrace Company Limited



Printing and Supply of 2023 Notepad Diaries



Contract date – October 14, 2022

Contract Award Price - GH¢1,275,253.20

Contract Type – Single Sourced

Contract Awarded to – JIT Magazine and Diaries Services Ltd



Another Procurement for Office Furniture



Contract date – June 30, 2022

Contract Award Price - GH¢1,767,846.60

Contract Type – Single Sourced

Contract Awarded to – Sams Firma Ltd



The main concerns that have been raised over the awarding of the contracts have been over the use of sole sourcing since the items do not fall under the criteria for sole sourcing.



According to the Public Procurement Authority, these are some of the justifications that the PPA accepts for sole sourcing:



(a) Where goods, works or services are only available from a particular supplier or contractor, or if a particular supplier or contractor has exclusive rights in respect of the goods, works, or services, and no reasonable alternative or substitute exists;



(b) Where there is an urgent need for the goods, works, or services and engaging in tender proceedings or any other method of procurement is impractical due to unforeseeable circumstances giving rise to the urgency which is not the result of dilatory conduct on the part of the procurement entity;



(c) Where owing to a catastrophic event, there is an urgent need for the goods, works, or technical services, making it impractical to use other methods of procurement because of the time involved in using those methods.



Another concern raised was the “relevance” of the items for which these contracts were awarded.



GRA single-sourcing Office Furniture to the tune of GHS 1.2m from a Digital agency?



What prevented this contract from being an open tender?#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/9pVwvL4l1Y — Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023

And then an additional $225,056 from a relatively new company. pic.twitter.com/ywKUrWRtoP — Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023

And then Ghs 200,000 in Office curtain supply from an Event management company owned by a well-known NPP guy ?



Office curtains can't be an open tender?



I'm trying very hard not to mention names or tag people pic.twitter.com/AMfgIsMNW8 — Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023

And another Ghs 1,000,000 in Furniture and Fittings.

Also single-sourced, and you should look into the owner of this one as well #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/ybhLJvHoHy — Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023

Ghs 2.2m in 2023 Notepad Diaries single-sourced from an interesting company.



Ghs 2,264,709.54 in diaries while they claimed we had a revenue shortfall and are busy double taxing traders at Makola and Abossey Okay.#OccupyJulorBiHouse pic.twitter.com/qNI9SGjiFD — Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023

Another Ghs 1,767,846.60 in Office Furniture supply, single-sourced.

How much furniture did they need in a span of 6 months?#OccupyJulorBiHouse pic.twitter.com/Ui0dWzzZ3o — Ben Adaephon Delat (@Elorm) October 2, 2023

Oh gracious Lord have mercy on this nation. Herh???????? the way GRA can stress u on taxes erh, u will have no idea. Look at this. All these for just one. What has a digital agency got to do with providing office furniture? Hmm. — Wisdom ???????????????? (@mackaybright1) October 2, 2023

The stealing at GRA is crazy herh.

-GHc 919,086.08 for calendars

-GHc 200,000 for curtains

-GHc 1,1616,69.60 for printing forms



But they are now trying to tax Influencers and MCs after all the taxes we've paid. This is crazy#OccupyJulorbiHouse — Etornam (@EfoEtornam) October 2, 2023

The way you people are shocked that there's theft in the GRA is killing me. GRA? ???? Let someone come and whistle-blow and you'll find out that the procurement fraud is light work. — joy boy #OccupyJulorbiHouse (@FCTamakloe) October 3, 2023

