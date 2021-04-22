GRA officers banned from receiving direct tax payments by July 1

Business News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) has served notice of ceasing the acceptance of personal and corporate cheques for payment of taxes and customs duties, effective June 1, 2021.



“Existing cheques that have already been received for the payment of Duties and Taxes shall continue to be presented to the Banks. No new cheques must be received after June 1, 2021,” a statement issued by the GRA on Thursday said.



According to the GRA, in circumstances where it’s necessary for cheques to be issued for payments spread over a number of months, such cheques must be supported by a Bank Guarantee.



The statement signed by the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah also said: “Effective July 1, 2021, all payments for Taxes and Duties shall be made directly to GRA Accounts with the various Banks through the various means such as cash, Bank drafts, Bank transfers, ACH, swift, cards, Momo and other electronic means.”



By the said date, “GRA officers shall not receive any payments,” the release said.



The move, according to the GRA Boss is aimed at enhancing revenue mobilization and the drive towards ease of payment for taxpayers through a “cashless” system of operation.