GRA clears Santol Energy, others to continue operation

Business News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has given some Oil Marketing Companies including Santol Energy the green light to continue their operations nationwide.



According to the GRA, Santol Energy and a few others have satisfactorily met the requirements to proceed with their business.



The development comes as the GRA is clamping down on OMCs across the country that have not met relevant statutory requirements.



In an interview with Starr News, Chief Revenue Officer of the Debt Management Unit of the GRA Nathaniel Nii Okai Tetteh said companies who are still facing regulatory sanctions have been given a window to redeem themselves.



“What I’m saying is as of now, it seems there has been a satisfactory arrangement between the company (Santol) and then the authority [commisioner general]. So, for today, I can say their status has changed…. There has been a satisfactory arrangement with commissioner-general.”



He added, “as of this morning, Santol Energy’s assets have been released and they are working".



Below is the amount of money these closed down companies owe GRA



Santol Limited GH¢57,398,141.90



Grid Petroleum GH¢ 1,253,969.51



Life Petroleum GH¢ 1,149,946.78



Sawiz Petroleum GH¢ 5,122,387.20



Deliman and Co Ltd GH¢ 11,631,689.80



Petra Energy GH¢ 20,736,960.30



Sonnidom GH¢ 862,702.13







