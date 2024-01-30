GRA boss admits he's past retirement age, working without contract since 2021

Business News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

The Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has admitted publicly that he is long past retirement age of 60 years.



He acknowledged, further, that he has been working without a contract for two years and is into his third post-retirement year without a contract.



The revelation came to light during the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024, when concerns about his retirement were raised by the Minority in Parliament.



Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, questioned the GRA boss about his employment status, specifically if he was on contract, considering he had exceeded the mandatory retirement age of 60 by two years.



The inquiry led to objections from some members of the majority on the committee, resulting in a temporary suspension of the proceedings.



After a break, Rev. Ammishaddai clarified, stating, "I turned 62 in October 2023."



When asked about his contract status, he explained, "Mr Chairman, as far as I know, a letter was sent to the board for me to continue working until it is sorted out with the Ministry of Finance and the appointing authority."



Following the session, Sam George expressed concerns about the GRA Commissioner's prolonged stay, deeming it unconstitutional.



He urged the President to address the situation in accordance with the constitution. Sam George indicated that if the matter is not resolved, he will raise it on the floor of Parliament upon resumption.



