GRA begins investigations into tax evasion allegations against firms

Business News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun investigations into some tax evasion and money laundering allegations against some companies.



According to the GRA, penalties will be given to firms that a found guilty of perpetrating such acts.



The GRA in a statement on Thursday, April 8 said its attention “has been drawn to a press conference by the Movement for Truth and Accountability and subsequent publications by various media outlets alleging that about 1,200 companies involved in tax evasion, under-invoicing and money laundering have not been sanctioned.



The tax authority further refuted claims that it had failed to live up to its mandate.



Below is the full press statement:



