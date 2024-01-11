GRA achieves 2023 revenue target

Business News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: Eye on Port

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, has announced that the Ghana Revenue Authority achieved its revenue target of 109 Billion Ghana Cedis.



He also revealed that despite a year characterized by decreased volumes of imports, the Customs Division of the GRA was only short of its revenue target by 1.2 billion.



The Customs Boss said, “For those of us in international trade this year was a very challenging year we had. All the targeted volumes of trade were not met. The volume of goods that came to Tema was less than what was expected. But because of the enforcement measures we put in place, we were able to get in Tema here 24.4 billion out of the 25.6 Billion. GRA was able to achieve the national target of 109 billion.”



The Commissioner of Customs was speaking during an awards parade organized by the Management of the Tema Collection of Customs to award hardworking staff for their tremendous efforts in the year 2023.



Held at the Authority Block at the MPS Terminal 3, the vibrant parade saw permanent and contract, operational and administrative staff of various units of Tema Collection as well as some exceptional taxpayers presented citations and gift items.



The Sector Commissioner of the Tema Collection of Customs, Christiana Odi Adjei acknowledged the difficulties in mobilizing revenue for the year 2023.

She urged her staff to give their best in the discharge of their duties in the year 2024 towards national development.



“Though this year was very challenging as far as revenue mobilization is concerned we have made a significant milestone. We have worked very hard. Sometimes we have to go overboard to stay behind to make sure that we were able to mop up the revenue that we needed so much for the year,” the Assistant Commissioner expressed.