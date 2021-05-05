GPRTU to release new lorry fares with 17pesewas fuel margin

Business News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disclosed it will release a new price list for commercial transport passengers nationwide, after a 9-pesewa increment in fuel prices.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Union, Abass Ibrahim Moro, the final price list will be finalized today after a meeting with the Transport Ministry and finally made public.



“We are not worried about the increment in fuel prices because we go where the nation takes us. The increase in fuel prices will affect our sales; and today, the leadership will release a new price list for fares. The leadership has been in meetings with the Ministry of Transport after the prices of fuel were increased”, Abass said.



Justifying the price increase, he made known that all professional drivers at the end of the day have to pay for fuel, pay their mates and save some money; and if they (drivers) do not increase fares, they would equally suffer”.



“We will not be at a stalemate in this regard or be asked to reduce fares further because the initial price of fuel has being reduced from 17 pesewas to 9 pesewas. The new pricing list will be determined from the previous 17 pesewas increment. The increment in the road toll will affect us, the cost of spare parts has tripled, lubricants prices have increased; the cost for registrations and other documentations from the DVLA has also gone up and because drivers cannot be allowed to suffer, fares will be increased with the initial 17pesewas increment in fuel prices”, he noted.



Abass Ibrahim Moro made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and HappyFM.



To prevent any form of disagreement between passengers and drivers, Abass advised drivers to displace the revised price list in their vehicles.



Government has through the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announced a reduction in fuel margins from 17 pesewas per litre to 9 pesewas.



This was announced in a communique released following a meeting earlier today between the Hon. Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co Ltd (BOST), the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR) at the Ministry of Energy in Accra.