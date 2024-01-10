GPRTU to increase transport fares by 60% due to passage of Emissions Levy Bill

Business News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Following the passage of the Emissions Levy Bill in Parliament last year, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has reaffirmed its decision to increase transport fares by 60% for January 2024.



The Union argues that the Levy, which seeks to impose an annual fee of GH¢100 on all owners of petrol and diesel cars, will only provide additional financial constraints on their members' operations.



Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abbas Imoro, said transport operators were already reeling from the financial challenges in the country and therefore expressed concern about the introduction of the additional tax measure.



“We are already paying for the emission, 10 pesewas for a litre. So, you can imagine 10 pesewas by 4.5 for a gallon by several gallons you use a day times 26 working days in a month. You can imagine how much one driver pays for it. And we pleaded with parliament that they should have a second look at it,” he is quoted by citinewsroom.com.



“But we did indicate that if nothing is being done or nothing can be done about it, then of course we have other problems as well. We will package ourselves and come out with an upward adjustment of lorry fares not less than 60%,” Imoro added.



As part of efforts to promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicles in the country, government is introducing the Emissions Levy to address climate action and help achieve net zero targets.



The GPRTU have however opposed the move and petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to reconsider the passage of the Emissions Levy Bill by government.



