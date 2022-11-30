GPRTU introduces 'MYGHTAXI' digital platform to support taxis, trotros

Business News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A new digital platform, MYGHTAXI has been launched for commercial vehicles across the country.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is providing the digital platform in partnership with a technology solution provider in the country for commercial taxis and trotro drivers.



The digital platform falls in line with the GPRTU’s quest to improve operations of transport business operators across the country and to provide good customer service to customers.



The platform is expected to support commercial drivers to discharge their services using technology.



A statement issued by the GPRTU, introducing the digital platform, urged drivers under it, “to download freely the GHTAXI DRIVER application from Google play or Apple store, and subsequently register by following the steps provided by the application.”



Applications will be approved by the technical staff after the team “verifies” the “documentation process” of drivers.



The GPRTU, therefore, urged “every single individual to help promote the MYGHTAXI digital platform.”