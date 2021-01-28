Business News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Eye on Port

GPHA to boost port infrastructure to facilitate clearance of goods at Ghana’s ports

Michael Luguje, Director-General of GPHA

The Director-General of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr. Michael Luguje is assuring stakeholders in the Port industry of enhanced port infrastructure to facilitate easy and cost-efficient means of clearing goods at Ghana’s ports in this year 2021.



According to him, even though the year 2020 was a difficult one due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the port community managed to sail through as a result of what he described as a “collective performance of all employees”.



Speaking in a New Year message to the staff of GPHA and the Port community, Mr. Luguje commended the staff for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the port sector thrived under the pandemic.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority, I will like to wish all employees, stakeholders, customers, port users and sister agencies a happy 2021,” he said.



He added that in 2021, the Authority wishes to assure all stakeholders that, it will continue to do everything in its power to achieve higher efficiency in productivity.”



He said Ghana’s ports remain the logistics hub of West Africa as the Authority works towards achieving an Africa wide logistic hub with Ghana being the focal point.



Touching on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement which commenced on 1st January, 2021, the GPHA Boss advised all stakeholders to take advantage of the Continental Free Trade Area and grow their businesses further to improve the economy.



“We should celebrate the fact that Ghana has the honor of hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area and we are looking forward to the role each and everyone is to play as ports and as stakeholders to take advantage,” the D.G. of GPHA asserted.