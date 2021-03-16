Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Eye on Port

GPHA takes over completed Kpone Unity Terminal

General Manager, Special Duties of GPHA, George Bredu (left) and Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has been handed the Kpone Unity Terminal by the project engineers following its completion.



GPHA will now take over full control of activities at the facility.



The symbolic signing of documents by top management of GPHA and its Canadian partners and a walk-through of the facility characterized the semi-formal ceremony.



The Kpone Unity terminal was originally designed to serve as an off-dock terminal for devanning activities from the Port of Tema.



The world-class terminal sits on 16.2 hectares of land and it consists of a 105,000m2 of container storage and devanning area, a car storage area, control tower, water tanks, transformer house, mechanical shop, fire bay, container freight station, an office complex, banking hall, a cafeteria and an outdoor parking area among others.



The project which took 5 years to complete was funded through a USD 126 million loan procured from the Canadian Commercial Corporation under finance, engineer, procure and construct contract.



JV-Driver Projects Incorporated served as the main sub-contractor for the project.



The Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Kati Csaba said the project’s successful completion is a demonstration of Ghana’s strong bilateral cooperation with Canada.



She said, “this facility would enable Ghana to benefit more fully from increased economic opportunities presented by the AfCFTA and contribute to Ghana’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Director of JV-Driver, Richard Jones acknowledged the various sub-contractors and GPHA staff who played key roles in ensuring a smooth construction process.



Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the General Manager, Special Duties of GPHA, George Bredu said he is pleased with the quality of work done and expressed gratitude to all individuals associated with the completion of the project.