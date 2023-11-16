GPHA sweeps 4 awards at 7th PMAWCA

Business News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority swept 4 awards at the 7th edition of the

African Ports Awards held in Lago Nigeria last week.



GPHA won the award for best Port in Integrated Management System Policy, while the port of Tema won the award for best port in import and export and container traffic.



The Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje received a special incentive

award.



The General Manager in charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Esther Gyebi- Donkor picked the award for the "Best Woman in Strategic Project Management

Maritime and Ports Sector", a special award reserved for distinguished members of the Port Women’s Network in West and Central Africa.



Speaking on behalf of all the women award winners, Gyebi-Donkor said the

awards are a call to action where women will strive to give more in their respective roles in the industry.



According to her, the award is a motivation that will inspire women to aspire to higher heights.



“I would like to use this acknowledgement as a source of inspiration to push

boundaries further break stereotypes and continue to advocate for

opportunities for women in the maritime industry,” Gyebi-Donkor said.



This award comes on the back of an earlier one she received at the 10TH African and Spanish Maritime and Port Women's Conference in Las Palmas.



Mrs. Gyebi-Donkor was honoured for her pioneering role in the industry especially in the Network of Professional Women in Maritime and Port sectors of West and Central Africa.



The award was received on her behalf by Abena Serwaa Opoku-Fosu, President

of the Ghana Chapter of the Professional Women in Maritime and Port Sectors of West and Central Africa and Marking and Public Affairs Manager of the Port of Tema.