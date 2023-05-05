GPHA staff first to complete 5th cycle of UNCTAD program in English network

Business News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority is dedicated to giving its staff the skills they need to succeed in the fiercely competitive and ever-evolving world of international trade.



This is why the authority continually invests in the UNCTAD Train for Trade Program to prepare future management staff to understand emerging challenges in the industry and how to find sustainable solutions to them.



This year, 16 GPHA staff who partook in the training program become the first within the English-speaking network to graduate from the 5th cycle of the program.



The UNCTAD Chief in charge of the Human Resources Development Branch Division on Technology and Logistics, Mark Assaf urged the graduates to return to their places of work with a renewed mindset that takes into cognizance the radical changes ongoing in the industry and apply themselves to help their organization excel amid these changes.



“Remember that you are in the industry that is a national strategic asset for local trade and for the region because you provide support for neighboring countries,” he remarked.



The Director General of the Authority Michael Luguje expressed that the Authority is always happy to associate with the UNCTAD program due to the enormous benefits it has presented over the years.



“Since we began working with UNCTAD not just Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

but across all other ports in our sub-region, Africa, and our widely developed world, we have come to appreciate the rich content and the practical nature of the UNCTAD Train for Trade Program where you are not just learning theory but seeing it in actual practice,” he said.



The Learning and Development Manager at GPHA Solomon Sackitey revealed that GPHA’s strides with the UNCTAD program have earned the admiration of other countries who intend to emulate at their ports.



The various students acknowledged how the various modules have brought them closer to understanding contemporary challenges within the sector and how to effectively overcome them in their fields of work.