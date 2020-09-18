Business News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Eye on Port

GPHA signs contract with Marshall Oil and Gas services

Officials of both outfits exchanging pleasantries

The Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority and Marshall Oil and Gas Services have entered into a commercial contractual agreement for the latter to develop, finance, manage and operate the Takoradi Liquid Bulk Terminal.



The Takoradi Liquid Bulk Terminal is a component of the grand plan of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority for the expansion of the Port of Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana.



The Marshall Oil and Gas Services Limited is a subsidiary of IbisTek Limited, a Wholly-Ghanaian company who developed the Inland Container Depot, TACOTEL in Takoradi and currently collaborating with GPHA to develop the Atlantic multipurpose container terminal, also in Takoradi.



The General Manager in charge of Corporate Planning, GPHA, Samuel Ntow-Kummi, described the signing event as a significant milestone towards the Authority’s vision in developing the Port of Takoradi as the dominant oil and gas services hub in the West African sub-region.



He revealed that the construction of the terminal began two years ago, and what remains is a provider in oil and gas services and GPHA has begun talks to partner investors in that specific area.



“The only outstanding project in Takoradi, as far as the masterplan development is concerned is the oil and gas and the negotiation of the contract is also ongoing,” he updated.



Samuel Ntow-Kummi added that, with the travel bans due to COVID-19 prevention having being lifted, the project would be finalized and the official commissioning expected on the 15th of September.



The Director of Marshall Oil and Gas Services, Michael Mfoafo said the liquid bulk terminal has been developed with the primary role to accommodate the port’s demands to handle oil.



The Liquid Bulk terminal, which he said cost about 56 Million dollars is expected to take vessels of over 50,000 dwt.



“It is going to take bigger ships that previously couldn’t dock,” he said.

The Director of Marshall Oil and Gas Services said full operations at the Liquid Bulk terminal, is expected to begin the last quarter of 2020.

