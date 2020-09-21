Business News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: GNA

GPHA’s unity terminal is 97 percent complete - Project officer

The terminal is expected to boost decongestion of the Tema Port from large volumes of imported cargo

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) new Unity Terminal under construction at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region, is 97 percent complete.



The Kpone Unity Terminal is a 40-acre facility being built by the GPHA as a new devanning terminal to take over activities of the Golden Jubilee Terminal.



Mr Able Ayamga Akurigo, a Senior Project Officer at GPHA, revealed this when members of the Junior and Senior Staff Unions of Takoradi and Tema Port visited the site to ascertain the progress of work.



Mr Akurigo noted that they were expecting a crew from South Africa to fully complete the terminal which is seven kilometres from the Tema Port, and expected to boost decongestion of the Tema Port from large volumes of imported cargo.



Mr Henry Kuivi, Senior Staff Union Chairman of Tema Port, appreciated the efforts by the engineers to keep the union members informed about developments at the Unity Terminal and expressed hope that the intended purposes for the terminal would be fully realised.



He also hoped that when work commenced at the terminal, the youth of Kpone would be employed to enhance their livelihood.

