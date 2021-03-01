Business News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GPHA rolls out new port tariffs from today

The GPHA is rolling out its new port tariffs from today

The Ghana Ports and Harbours will with effect from today, Monday, March 1, 2021, begin the implementation of new tariff for services rendered to shipping lines at the seaports.



According to a report on graphic.com.gh, the new tariff regime applies to containerized cargo for port dues, stevedoring, cranage and terminal handling (empty container).



Also, the tariffs are to increase on an average of 15.74 per cent for 20-footer containers and 16.81 per cent for 40-footer containers, the report adds.



The GPHA explained that it is targeting only shipping lines for the new tariff adjustment as it will help generate more revenue to settle loans secured to build the Terminal Three of the Tema Port and other port infrastructure.



However, the trading community, led by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), have petitioned the government, through the Ministry of Transport (MoT), to suspend the proposed review immediately for further consultations.



Graphic.com.gh explains their reasons being that most of the shipping lines have already mooted a plan to pass on the tariff to their clients (the trading public), by increasing their local fees and charges between 70 per cent and 110 per cent.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the General Manager in charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at GPHA, Mrs Esther Gyebi-Donkor, said that the Authority was ready to implement the new tariff today.



“With effect from Monday, March 1, the GPHA has reviewed a few tariff items for its vessel handling on containerized cargo and it is targeting shipping lines and not importers or exporters directly,” she said.



She explained that a new tariff at this period was crucial to help the Port Authority to recover some of the investments it had made with regard to the construction of Terminal Three.



“Implementation of the additional upward revision of the port tariff was supposed to have taken off in October 2020, but because of the public outcry, it was shelved.



“We are aware that the world, including Ghana, is facing the COVID-19 pandemic at the moment, but whatever facilities needed to improve business activities at the ports are still being provided and so, we need this tariff review to be implemented to recover the investments and prepare for the future when the equipment installed deteriorate,” she added.