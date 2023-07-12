GPHA hosts West and Central Africa 2023 seminar

Business News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, GPHA, has hosted this year’s seminar of the Network for Professional Women in the Maritime and Port Sectors of West and Central Africa (PWMPS-WCA).



The network, which is an arm of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) was created in 2007 by a group of professional women in the maritime and port sector and aims to promote and spread the vision of equity and unity in the Maritime and Ports sector through the perfect integration of women with respect for their cultural identity.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 3-day event, the Chief Justice of Ghana in a speech read on her behalf by the Hon. Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah, Justice of the Court of Appeal, urged women in the maritime industry to provide opportunities for mentorship of younger women who have and will show interest in taking up careers in the Maritime and Ports sector.



This, according to her, will maintain, sustain and improve the momentum to have more women participate in the industry which is seen by many as a male-dominated one.



“I therefore urge all of you, to create room for such younger ladies who I’m sure will be knocking on your doors for support, guidance, and direction to climb the path you have taken,” she advised.



The Chief Justice encouraged the PWMPS-WCA to continuously collaborate and cooperate with sister Associations such as the Women in Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) and the Women in Maritime of West and Central Africa (WIMOWCA), Women in Maritime Association (WIMA) and Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) since they all seek to achieve similar goals.



She advised up-and-coming young ladies who are fortunate to be in the maritime industry to not relent in their quest to earn a place in the industry.

“At all times, in the journey, when you hit a snag, always remember you have big sisters and mothers in the industry who are always on standby to show you the way, to guide you, and to lend support and direction so you can succeed,” she stated.



The Deputy Minister for Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom said digitization has emerged as a game-changer in the realm of ports which has propelled them into a new era of efficiency, security, and sustainability.



“Digital technologies, such as blockchain and automation, have streamlined processes, reduced paperwork, and enhanced the transparency and traceability of goods throughout the supply chain. This not only accelerates the movement of goods but also minimizes errors, lowers costs, and strengthens security measures,” he averred.



He urged Ports in West and Central Africa to embrace Corporate Social Responsibility as a guiding principle in their business endeavors, recognizing that a responsible and sustainable approach is not only the right thing to do, but it is also the path to a brighter future for all.



“By embracing Corporate Social Responsibility, businesses can create a win-win situation. Not only do they contribute to a more equitable and sustainable society, but they also reap tangible benefits in terms of enhanced reputation, customer loyalty, long-term profitability, and in your case, community support which is critical for expansion and other infrastructural developments,” he said.



The Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje said ports, being crucial gateways for global trade, have a pivotal role to play in shaping a sustainable future for the planet.



He said as the world witnesses the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the urgent need for action, it becomes evident that ports must rise to the challenge and embrace sustainable practices in their operations.



“The status of sustainable development in ports is a matter of great importance. While progress has undoubtedly been made, we must recognize that there is still work to be done. Ports face numerous challenges, such as minimizing their carbon footprint, reducing air and water pollution, managing waste effectively, and preserving the delicate ecosystems in which they operate,” he said.



Innovations in technology and practices, such as the adoption of renewable energy sources, the implementation of green infrastructure, and the use of data-driven solutions, Mr. Luguje noted are transforming the landscape of port operations.



This year’s seminar of the Network for PWMPS-WCA was under the theme “Ports Facing Challenges of Sustainable Development: Status and Prospects.”

The occasion was used to inaugurate the Ghana chapter of the PWMPS-WCA.