GPHA conducts oil spill drill at Tema Port

Business News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Petroleum System (GPMS), with support from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has conducted an oil spill response drill at the Port of Tema.



The drill formed part of continuous efforts by the two institutions to promote safe maritime operations in Ghana’s waters and to perfect the use of some oil containment equipment, including troilboom, oil skimmer and a recovery tank it recently procured.



The exercise was also to augment the state of readiness of GPMS in containing and salvaging any oil spills that might occur offshore during the handling of petroleum cargo.



Mr Patrick Yeboah, Health, Safety, Security, and Environment Manager at GPMS, said the company was committed to leveraging such drills to boost their skills for real-life situations.



Mr Yeboah said the break down of oil into harmless substances took a long period, making it imperative to have proper preparation for any eventuality, which could adversely affect people and the environment.



Captain Francis Kwesi Micah, Harbour Master for the Port of Tema, one of the facilitators, said, “This demonstration is very important so that in case there is a reality of oil spillage we can contain it with the wonderful gadgets.”