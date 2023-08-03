GOtv customers to enjoy livestreaming of channels, programs

Business News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Customers and patrons of GOtv will soon be able to stream their favourite programs and shows via the GoTV app, Alex Okyere, the Managing Director of Multichoice Ghana has announced.



According to Mr Okyere improving access to its channels and enhancing customer experience ranks highest on the priority list of GOtv and the soon-to-arrive livestreaming feature on the app is yet another indication of their commitment to meeting the needs of customers.



Speaking at the launch of the GOtv Supa+ Package, Alex Okyere stated since its arrival in Ghana a decade ago, GOtv has made tremendous strides and currently operates in 25 towns across the country.



He outlined some of the innovations and efforts made by his outfit to ensure that television viewing experience in the country is at its finest.



“GoTV came about ten years ago and has since introduced advanced convenient, accessible, and inexpensive customer-friendly packages for Ghanaians. Our customers can now use various platforms such as my GOtv App to handle issues such as clearing errors, checking account balances, and package renewal among others without visiting our offices.



“Soon there will be a livestreaming app for GOtv customers to enjoy their favourite channels on their phones on the go anytime, anywhere. Despite being here for only ten years, we can boast of having the largest privately owned Digital Terrestrial Service in Ghana. We are currently in over 25 cities across nine regions in Ghana,” he said.



The GOtv Supa+ Package has a line-up of exciting packages such as Super Sports English Premier League, Super Sports Select 3, Studio Universal, Disney Channel, Universal TV among others.







