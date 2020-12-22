Business News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

GOIL embarks on ‘Akpe Promo’ to reward customers

Ghana’s Leading Oil Marketing Company, GOIL is rewarding its cherished customers in the Tema Zone with gift items during this festive season in a promo dubbed “Akpe Promo” to reward their loyal customers.



The Gift items include food items like rice, oil, and canned meat, GOIL-branded souvenirs, African cloths, first aid kits, GOIL lubricants, etc.

The Tema Zone comprises the Tema enclave, Ashaiman, Afienya, Dawhenya through to Volta and Oti Regions.



At the Gbetsile and Afienya GOIL stations, customers appreciated the promotion and promised to keep faith with GOIL.



The Tema Zonal Manager, Rita Addo said the gift items would be shared at the various service stations in the Tema Zone in schedules and every buyer would enjoy from the distributed items no matter how much fuel they purchase.



“No matter the amount you buy; we are rewarding everyone. We just want to say thank you. We want to acknowledge your patronage,” she said.



She said GOIL is very grateful for the loyalty Ghanaians have shown the oil marketing company even in this difficult year of 2020, hence the promo being a way of appreciating the efforts of customers.



Rita Addo encouraged Ghanaians to continue to buy quality fuel and products from GOIL as they would receive value for their monies.



“We want to say Ayekoo to the drivers! Throughout this covid era, you have continued to stay with us. Continue to patronize Goil stations and you would be rewarded.”



In a related story, the Group MD/CEO of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh joined the South Zonal Team to hand over gift items to customers as part of Gye Wo de3 Give-aways at Presec Service Station.



Mr. Osei Prempeh took the opportunity to interact with customers and patrons.



He entreated them to continue to purchase from GOIL so they have value for their money.

