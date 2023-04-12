GOIL apologises to customers for petrol shortage, says 1 million litres dispatched

Business News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

State oil firm GOIL has apologized to its customers for the shortage of petrol at its pumps.



It attributes the dearth to operational challenges occasioned by supply disruptions.



In a statement, GOIL said it has dispatched more than one million litres of the fuel to its various pumps across the country.



“GOIL wishes to acknowledge to the public, especially its valued customers, that there have been shortages of its super XP RON 95 at some of its stations”, the statement noted.



“The shortages which were experienced during the Easter holidays were because of operational challenges occasioned by supply disruptions”, it explained.



“GOIL has meanwhile taken delivery of enough products and has just yesterday, taken adequate steps to dispatch over two million litres to our fuel stations experiencing the shortages. Over two million litres more will be dispatched today.”



GOIL said it intends to release more stock to the affected stations in the next two days to augment supplies.