GNPC to drill first exploration well in 2024

Business News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has disclosed that plans are far advanced for drilling an exploration (stratigraphic) well in 2024.



According to the Manager of Exploration and Appraisal at the GNPC, Micheal Aryeetey, this comes after various studies and data collection have been conducted on the Voltaian basin.



He said the information from the well further enhances GNPC’s understanding of the basin even in the absence of a discovery.



Aryeetey said in the event of a discovery, the results of the well will be a plus and the results will help subsequent drilling operations in the basin.



“We have acquired a lot of data in the North and we are now moving to the South. So it has been several years of data collection. Now we have a location for drilling but we are firming it up because additional data keeps coming up, but once we have finalized the location we will move on to drilling and that takes time, so somewhere within 2024, we are going to start a well we are calling a stratigraphic well,” he told journalists at the Offshore Africa Energy Summit on November 9, 2023.



The GNPC highlighted a myriad of opportunities that exist for indigenous companies to invest when the “Voltaian Basin strikes gold”.



The Corporation said these companies will benefit from the supply of drilling materials, cause a boost for the hospitality industry (eg. Catering and accommodation), the establishment of a fabrication hub, provision of healthcare services, provision of emerging onshore technologies, etc.



