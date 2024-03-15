GNPC supports artisans in the Western North Region with start up tools

Business News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: GNPC Foudation

GNPC in collaboration with Aseda Foundation organised a graduation ceremony for 64 Artisans from the Western North Region on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Trinity Assemblies of God Church, Bibiani.



The 64 artisans acquired livelihood empowerment skills in trade disciplines such as Steel bending, Motor vehicle electricals, Interior decoration, Dressmaking, Hairdressing, Tailoring, Arc Welding, Gas Welding, Masonry, Carpentry, General electricals, Tiling, Aluminium fabrication, Plumbing, Motor vehicle mechanics, Spraying, Bakery, Pastry, Cookery, Exterior decoration, Beadmaking, Make-up, Shoe making, inter alia.



The graduates were given start-up tools that included but not limited to Sewing Machines, Industrial Machines, Stand Dryers, Local Ovens, Cylinders, Welding Machines, Cutting Machines, Polishing Machines, Tilers Cutting Machines, Aluminium Cutting Machines, Spraying Machines, Acetylene and Oxygen Cylinders, Diagnostic Machines, Gas Stoves, Local Oven Cylinders, Bench Grinders, Metal Cutting Machines and Hacksaw Frame Complete to begin their entrepreneurial journey of life.



The artisans after excelling in their NVTI Exams, were also taken through some soft skills training to understand the basic standards of business.



In a grandiloquent manner, the Chairman for the occasion, who is the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso and doubles as the President of the National House of Chiefs, Nana Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, urged the artisans to make proper use of the tools and further admonished them to be worthy ambassadors of GNPC. In addition, he expressed gratitude to GNPC for designing a project of this nature to impact the lives of the youth in his region.



The MCE for Bibiani, Hon Paul Andoh welcomed the gathering to his Municipality and praised GNPC for investing a significant portion of the oil revenue into CSR activities.







The Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Hon Albert Obeng Boateng thanked GNPC for this special initiative to empower the youth and commended the Chiefs for their commitment and dedication to the event. He impelled the artisans to use the tools for their intended purposes in order to become financial independent in the foreseeable future.



With a strand of phraseology, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah delivered the purpose of gathering and highlighting the various projects done by GNPC generally and in particular those within the Eastern region. He further thanked Nananom for getting involved in the event.



Dr Eduah used his silver tongue and positivity in outlook to deliver his message which depicted intellectual stamina, physical strength and physical endurance. He charged the artisans to use the tools in a provident manner to multiply the benefits for the betterment of their families and dependants.



CEO of Aseda Foundation, Ms Diana Adjei thanked GNPC for the continuous collaboration between the two body corporates which is geared towards impacting the lives and empowering the dreams of Ghanaian youth in the informal sector.



Some high-profile dignitaries who attended the event are; Board Member of GNPC, Mr Yaw Kyei, MCE for Sefwi Wiawso, Hon Louis Owusu Agyapong, MCE for Soaman, Hon Philip Kwabena Boahen, Regional NADMO Director, Mr Adu Agyei and several Divisional Chiefs within the region.