GNPC senior staff rubbish reports of disquiet against management

Business News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Executives of the Senior Staff Association of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have rejected as worthless, media reports suggesting a disquiet in the Corporation.



The Association further described it as “false” claims of a potential demonstration against management following an alleged move by the Chief Executive Officer, A-O Danquah to have his salary increased.



A release issued by the Association to the staff on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, to notes “…the leadership is not aware of any issues or grievances that would necessitate such potential demonstrations as mentioned in the said publications and it should be dismissed in no uncertain terms.”



“Furthermore, the SSA leadership would like to clarify that the individual referred to by the name ‘Norbert Gbogbotsi’ in the publication is not a staff of the Corporation and not recognized by our association, nor does his assertions represent the views or positions of the SSA in any capacity,” the release indicated.



It added, "The mention of this individual’s name and the association of such a person with the SSA is completely erroneous and misleading.”



According to the statement, the SSA leadership takes pride in maintaining open lines of communication with GNPC management and the board, in addressing any concerns of their members through established internal channels.



They are, therefore, “committed to fostering a positive and productive work environment for all staff,” it states.



“We would like to mention the cordial relationship existing between Staff and Management which has resulted in the signing of the improved Conditions of Service.



“We believe that working together has not only been beneficial to both parties but has also contributed to the overall welfare and development of all,” the SSA assured the staff



