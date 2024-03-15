GNPC commissions a newly constructed 24-seater sanitary facility at Bibiani market

Business News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: GNPC Foundation

In pursuance of GNPC’s deliberate policy of investing a sufficient and adequate portion of its share of the oil revenue into CSR activities, the body corporate today commissioned a 24-seater sanitary facility at Bibiani Market in the Western North Region.



The modern toilet facility includes 12 bathrooms and a mechanised borehole. The lavatory replaced an obsolete and antiquated structure which had been in use for several years until it was abandoned due to the health and physical risks it posed to the traders.



At a brief but colourful ceremony to hand over the facility to the beneficiaries, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso who doubles as the President of the National House of Chiefs, Nana Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, told the gathering that the absence of this facility was impacting negatively on sanitation at the market. The traders will no longer walk long distances to ease themselves or to access such facilities. This will enhance hygiene conditions at the market.



The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, stated that GNPC’s focus on CSR is driven by a resolve to ensure that the gains made from Ghana’s oil activities benefit Ghanaians.



“This facility, like several others funded by the body corporate across Ghana, is necessitated by our mission to positively affect the lives of millions of Ghanaians across various sectors and communities,” he said.



Dr. Eduah, urged the beneficiaries on the need to exhibit the highest standards of care in maintaining the facility to ensure it achieves its intended purpose.



In attendance were the Member of Parliament for Bibiani, Hon Alfred Obeng Boateng, MCE for Bibiani, Hon Paul Andoh, MCE for Sefwi Wiawso, Hon Louis Owusu Agyapong, and a host of many and several Divisional Chiefs within the region.



