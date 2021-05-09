GNPC Foundation celebrates 17 awards in 2020

Business News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation ended 2020 on a good note with seventeen coveted awards.



As the sustainability arm of GNPC, the Foundation (GNPC Foundation) scooped some top awards last year for their enormous contribution to the development of the country despite the coronavirus challenges.



In the prestigious Sustainability and Social Investment Awards, the Foundation scooped twelve awards last year including the SSI Project of the year in education.



The Foundation was also adjudged excellence in the corporate social responsibility of the year at the last edition of the Ghana Business Awards, beating competition from other notable organizations to win the enviable award.



It also won the corporate social responsibility of the year in the last year’s edition of the Western Regional Business Awards for contributing immensely to the development of the region.



Three awards at the Fontomfrom Amandze Awards made it seventeen for the Foundation in last year despite the devastating disease which slowed businesses and even led to some collapsing.



Below are the awards



1. Sustainability and Social Investment Awards



– Best company in Educational sponsorship project



– Best company in community development and infrastructure project



– Best company in project promoting art and culture



– Best company in livelihood empowerment project



– Best company in providing health facilities



– Best company in providing educational facilities



– Best company in Covid-19 institutional support project



– Best company in project promoting and supporting STEM education



– Best company in quality healthcare delivery



– Best company in long term health support project



– Best company in economic empowerment



– SSI Project of the year (Education)



2. Ghana Business Awards



– Excellence in corporate social responsibility of the year



3. Western Regional Business Awards



– Corporate social responsibility company of the year



4. Fontomfrom Amandze Awards



– Corporate social responsibility of the year



– Humanitarian company of the year



– True leadership award (Executive Director).