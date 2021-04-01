GNCCI building capacities of business women to become competitive

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) is building the capacities of businesswomen to enable them to formalize their business operations in order to be able to compete on the international arena.



Mr Clement Osei Amoako, President of GNCCI who made this known, said local businesswomen were being linked to some prominent women entrepreneurs in the West Africa sub-region and other parts of the world for mentorship and coaching.



He was speaking at a training workshop organized for some selected businesswomen who were members of the Chamber in Kumasi.



The workshop which was dubbed “GNCCI/She trades training of women-owned business” aimed at building the capacities of the women in business crisis management and recovery as well as basic business strategies.



Mr Amoako explained that about 80 per cent of members of the Chamber were women who were in the small and medium scale business level as well as in the informal sector.



It was therefore important to build their capacities to operate efficiently so as to be able to grow and expand their businesses.



He said plans were underway to engage some university students to attach to women business owners to assist them in book preparation, development of information technology skills and basic accounting principles.



These, according to him, would help women position their businesses well to compete favorably with their counterparts across the world and generate more wealth.



Mr Amoako said the training had also become more important to enable Ghanaian businesswomen take advantage of the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which was being hosted in the country.



He said the activities of the SMEs mattered a lot to the Ghanaian economy and it was important to position them well to benefit from the AfCFTA.



“The SMEs matter a lot and if you do not position them and their businesses into the formal sector where you can put their profiles and what they can do on the international markets to benefit them, some services and products supply, then we are not helping them,” he emphasized.



Mr Amoako pointed out that the GNCCI was committed to mobilizing and building the capacities of all women-owned businesses in Ghana to ensure growth and expansion.