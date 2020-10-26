Business News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: NIC

GJA honours Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Ofori

Justice Yaw Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance (NIC)

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) over the weekend conferred 'Honorary Membership' status on the Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Yaw Ofori, at the 25th awards ceremony of the association.



This is in recognition for the Commissioner's initiatives which include the introduction of the Motor Insurance Database (MID) and championing the institution of an Insurance Education Fund to build the capacity of the industry and educate the insuring public to see the value in insuring their lives and property.



As the Commissioner of Insurance and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Justice Ofori since his assumption into office has demonstrated leadership and management skills by championing many initiatives and developments in the insurance space. Indeed a lot of things have changed.



His contribution to the development of the insurance industry in Ghana and his achievements, key among which is the introduction of the MID to checkmate fake motor insurance in Ghana, could not go unnoticed.



Speaking to a cross-section of the media, Justice Yaw Ofori expressed joy at the fact that in spite of what he thought was just doing his work, he didn't know there were observers out there.



He then advised all to do the best they can in their endeavours and experessed his appreciation to the GJA for such an honour done him.

