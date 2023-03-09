GITC refuses waiver on Anti-Dumping Duty on Asadtek Group consignments

Business News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) has refused a request for waiver of 35.77 per cent Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) imposed on consignments of aluminium coils and circles imported from China by the Asadtek Group of Companies.



The GITC concluded that “the imported consignments were not brought into Ghana at fair values, hence constituted dumping”.



The Global Roofing and Construction Limited (ASADTEK GROUP), headquartered in Tema, had petitioned the Commission on June 30, 2022, to request a waiver of 35.77 per cent Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) imposed on its consignments.



The Petitioner (ASADTEK GROUP) contended that the consignments of aluminium coils and circles did not constitute dumping.



The Commission in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr Frank Agyekum, said it “took into consideration the facts contained in the filed Petition and the 29-page supporting documents”.



The Commission said it analysed the issues brought before it, by the GITC Act 926, 2016, and the GITC Anti-Dumping Regulations, 2019, L.I.2380.



The Ghana International Trade Commission was established by an Act of Parliament in September 2016 to regulate Ghana’s international trade architecture in conformity with the rules and regulations of the World Trade System and to provide for related matters.



According to the GITC Act, the objectives of the Commission include ensuring fair competition for persons engaged in domestic production and international trade; overseeing Ghana’s compliance with international trade rules and regulations; protecting the domestic industry or market from the impact of unfair trade practices and ensuring transparency, fairness, efficiency and objectivity in the application of measures affecting international trade and the use of world trade measures.



The Commission advises, recommends and provides analytical support to the Minister of Trade and Industry on proposals for trade-related legislation; preparation of documentation and negotiating position of the Government during international trade negotiations.



It further advises Ghana’s compliance with its bilateral and multilateral trade treaties and obligations; tariff levels for specific sectors of the economy and matters affecting trade and industry after monitoring and reviewing the Country’s international trade.



For Manufacturers, the Commission determines complaints before it in areas of Safeguard Measures; Subsidization of Imported Products by foreign Governments; the Dumping of imported products into our domestic market; tariff adjustments and actions which are deemed to affect fair trade.



For Importers and Traders, the Commission settles disputes arising from the classification and valuation of imported products between them and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



For Exporters, the Commission will conduct studies and publish reports on the competitiveness of Ghana’s tariff structure and its impact on the domestic industry, market access opportunities and challenges with exports from Ghana.