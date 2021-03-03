Business News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber

GITAC commends Indian government for coronavirus fight in Ghana

President of GITAC, Mr. Dominic Oduro-Antwi

Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber has applauded efforts of the Indian government for its intention to support Ghana with 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and other PPEs as part of strengthening the relationship that has exists between the two countries over decades.



The Ghana India Trade Advisory Chamber highly commends the government of India for his brave and proactive measures to help Ghanaians to overcome this pandemic as part of encouraging businesses in India especially to have the confidence to do business in Ghana without fear of loss due to Covid 19.



After a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 80,700 Ghanaians getting infected with the virus and over 580 lost lives, the path to recovery for the people of Ghana can finally begin.



The Indian government has held discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on the vaccine and the outcome of that has been communicated to the manufacturers.



The India High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, made this known in Accra at the launch of a mask up a child campaign.



As part of the campaign, trained volunteers will visit schools across the country to advocate the wearing of masks.



The initiative was launched by the Auntie is Merkeze Organisation (AIMO), a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with the GJA to advocate for the wearing of face masks among children and adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols.



As part of this initiative, the President of GITAC, Mr. Dominic Oduro-Antwi has advices Citizens of Ghana and the general public to adhere to warnings from health authorities circulating on the various media platforms globally to observe all COVID 19 Protocols as due.



GITAC has progressively built strong relationships between business in Ghana and India through excessive bilateral communication and strategies though in this era of covid 19.

All investors across the globe are advised to confidently invest in businesses in all countries of GITAC representation