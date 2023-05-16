GIPC warns against dubious business development and funding programme

Business News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre has issued a word of caution to the general public over a dubious funding program for small and medium-scale businesses.



A statement from the Centre said the program being circulated is captured in a Google Docx file, making rounds on social media.



The said program, which encourages interested businesses to submit key company details for fund distribution, is claimed to have been initiated by GIPC in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the African Development Bank.



"The Centre by this issue, wishes to inform the general public that it has not sanctioned any such arrangement to distribute funds under the tag “Business Development and Funding Program for SMEs”, as being spread.



GIPC added that “for the avoidance of doubt, all GIPC-initiated programs aimed at supporting/incentivizing businesses, such as the Youth Entrepreneurship Program and Ghana Club 100, are/will be rightfully communicated via the Centre’s official channels (website – gipc.gov.gh; social media – gipcghana on Instagram/Twitter/YouTube & Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; on LinkedIn and Facebook).”



