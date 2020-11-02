Business News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Business 24

GIPC to hold first-ever garments and textiles investment meeting

Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC

With the popularity gained by the local textiles and garments industry in recent times comes the task of elevating the industry to a more lucrative one.



With that objective, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is keen on raising valuable Foreign Direct Investment for the industry through its upcoming Garments and Textiles Investment Meeting on the theme: “The future of garments and textiles in Ghana’s industrialisation drive”.



The two-day virtual meeting, set for the 4th and 5th of November (10am-12pm each day) will create a platform for the GIPC and key stakeholders in the garments and textiles industry, namely; the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAM) and the Cotton Development Authority to discuss a plethora of issues akin to the industry.



Key among the issues to be discussed are industry insights and policies, finding practical solutions to challenges peculiar to the Ghanaian textile and garment industry as well as exploring the essence of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to the industry.



From an investment perspective, the Center will lead discussions on how to leverage the enormous potential of the local garments and textiles industry to lure in needed investment and financial support.



Speaking on the upcoming event, the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC Yofi Grant reference that Ghana’s garments and textiles industry is an age-old one with the budding potential for revenue generation and job creation and it’s about time significant funding was directed to the industry.



Owing to the Ghanaian’s sense of pride and claim to our local textiles and garments, the virtual program will be open for public participation.

