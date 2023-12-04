GIPC to celebrate top Ghanaian businesses in the 20th edition of GC100 awards

Business News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: GIPC

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will on December 8, 2023 host the

milestone 20th Edition of its esteemed Ghana Club 100 awards, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



The much-anticipated event will see 100 outstanding companies in Ghana's business landscape, ranked and honored for their outstanding performances in multiple sectors, and contributions to the country’s economy.



Themed “Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint

through AFCFTA”, this year's GC100 awards will foster an effective mechanism for assessing Ghanaian companies, while instilling the character and confidence needed by businesses to compete in the global marketplace.



At the event’s launch earlier this year, the Centre’s CEO, Yofi Grant, noted that “organizing GC100 for 20 years is a clear testament to GIPC’s commitment to celebrate corporate Ghana, showcase their achievements, and incentivize them to do more”.



He assured that “the event will continually help in promoting Ghana's corporate capacity through creative media vehicles and activities while securing government support to improve the corporate sector's international competitiveness”.



Similar to previous years, the 20th Edition of the GC100 will feature executive networking sessions, followed by the main awards ceremony, and capped off with exciting post-event celebrations.



The business community and all interested persons can purchase tickets via the USSD short code; *365*2100#, or alternatively call 0243534559/0203801687 to RSVP