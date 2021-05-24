GIPC seeking to create one-stop registration portal for FDI’s

Business News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• GIPC is seeking to create a one-stop registration portal for FDI registration



• The move is expected to reduce the tedious registration processes



• All foreigners seeking to establish a business are required by law to register with a number of agencies



Head of Legal Affairs at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Naa Lamle Orleans-Lindsay has revealed her outfit in collaboration with other business regulatory agencies, are seeking to create a one-stop registration portal targeting Foreign Direct investors.



According to her, the portal when established is expected to reduce the tediousness and cost involved when registering one’s business with the centre.



Addressing participants at a media orientation workshop in Accra, Madam Orleans-Lindsay pointed this was necessary due to the number of regulatory agencies required for the registration process.



“We are working closely with our other stakeholder agencies to share our database and streamline the process to reduce the tediousness and the cost involved,” Mrs. Orleans-Lindsay added.



Presently, before an investor can establish their presence in Ghana, they are required by law to complete some registration processes.



These include registrations within agencies such as the Registrar-General’s Department, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), among others.