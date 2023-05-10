GIPC secures second place for best investment project in West and Central Africa

Business News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: GIPC

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has received recognition for its outstanding efforts in promoting investment opportunities and driving economic growth in Ghana.



At the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) held in Abu Dhabi, GIPC secured second place for the best investment project in West and Central Africa, showcasing the Centre’s commitment to this domain.



GIPC over the years, has built a strong affiliation with the AIM Congress as a dedicated and successful premier Investment Promotion Agency (IPA). This recognition is evident through AIM's consecutive conferral of the best IPA in Central and West Africa title for five years, spanning 2016 to 2021, and the runner-up position for the best IPA in Africa in 2022.



In 2023, GIPC has once again maintained its strong position in the region, securing second place for the best investment project in West and Central Africa.



AIM Congress is a globally renowned conference that brings together investors, entrepreneurs, and government representatives from around the world. The event serves as a comprehensive platform for various sectors to engage in open discussions on the latest investment trends and opportunities. AIM fosters an environment conducive to idea exchange and facilitates potential partnerships, unlocking new avenues of collaboration and growth for participants.



Commenting on the award, Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, expressed his appreciation, stating, "We are deeply honored to have been recognized as securing one of the best investment projects in West and Central Africa at the Annual Investment Meeting. This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating a business-friendly climate in Ghana and promoting lucrative investment opportunities in the country."



Furthermore, Mr. Grant acknowledged the efforts of the GIPC team, partners, and investors for their support in achieving this remarkable feat. Their collaboration and effort according to him has been instrumental in paving the way for sustainable economic development in Ghana, attracting significant investments, and nurturing a favourable environment for businesses to thrive.



Also, during the AIM Congress, the GIPC, under the leadership of its CEO, successfully concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board, represented by CEO Ms. Nangula Shejavali. This MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between the two agencies, specifically in the areas of investment promotion and facilitation.



In another notable development, an important agreement was reached between the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), represented by Secretary General Wamkele Mene, and the UAE Trade Center, represented by Chief Executive Officer Walid Hareb Al Falahi. This significant milestone was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their partnership and shared objectives.



The collaborative efforts between AfCFTA and the UAE Trade Center aim to organize a series of side events at COP 28 in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November. These events will include dedicated business forums designed to facilitate interactions between UAE and African businesses, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.



Additionally, dialogue sessions will be conducted to deepen understanding and awareness of the AfCFTA, ensuring that stakeholders are well-informed about the potential benefits and opportunities it presents.







The events will cover crucial topics such as trade facilitation, incentives offered by the AfCFTA, cost-effective logistics, and strategies to empower UAE businesses under the agreement. This joint initiative promises to strengthen trade opportunities and enhance economic ties between the UAE and Africa.