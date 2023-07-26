GIPC launches 20th edition of Ghana Club 100 Awards

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has launched the 20th edition of the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards and the inaugural Ghana Investment and Trade Week in collaboration with the MIE Group, Dubai – organizers of the China Trade Week.



Themed "Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana's Global Market Footprint through AFCFTA," this year's event aims to provide a significant platform for promoting investment, trade, and knowledge exchange.



The highlight of this milestone 20th edition is the introduction of the Ghana Investment and Trade Week, which will feature a series of exhibitions and an investment summit. The week will culminate in the highly anticipated Ghana Club 100 Awards ceremony on Friday, 27th October 2023, and all events will take place at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



Speaking at the launch, Yofi Grant, the CEO of the GIPC, expressed excitement about the grand event, marking 20 years of the Ghana Club 100 awards. He said, “This collaboration will amplify the Ghana and Africa story to a broader audience of potential investors from around the world. The event will not only showcase top companies in Ghana but also celebrate their achievements.



The ultimate goal is for us to forge valuable partnerships and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to accelerate development and economic growth in the country.



Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships at MIE Groups, Dubai also stated that the partnership with GIPC aligns with their shared mandate of promoting global FDI.



It was, therefore, a continuation of their journey to develop the 'Ghana Investment Trade Week'–a unique partnership that will bring together global focus from Key Source Markets from Asia, the Middle East & Europe to view and discover FDI opportunities in Ghana.



The Ghana Investment and Trade Week will have a lineup with over 300 exhibitors, 100+ speakers and presentations, and more than 50 workshops. This diverse array of participants will create a dynamic environment that fosters networking, facilitates knowledge exchange, and allows for the exploration of lucrative investment opportunities.



David Wang, Founder, and Chairman of MIE Groups Ltd, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to collaborate with our key industry partner GIPC to bring the 'Ghana Investment and Trade Week' – Summit to African and Global leaders as a transformative platform to focus on FDI into Ghana.



GITW brings together two very important entities, 'China Trade Week-Ghana' and the 'Ghana 100 Club,' to lead and collaborate on this ground-breaking Investment Summit where new opportunities are explored, partnerships are formed, and the future of investments is reimagined. MIE GROUP & GIPC will work together to shape the course of FDI growth and success in Ghana."



The 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards and Ghana Investment Week is set to attract prominent investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, all of whom are committed to accelerating economic growth and maximizing Ghana's presence in the global market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).