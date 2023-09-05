GIPC advocates for enhanced synergy, investment between public and private sectors

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, has called for increased collaboration and investment to boost private sector and public sector partnerships to propel economic growth.



He believes that this synergy between the public and private sectors will enhance supportive development to boost domestic growth.



Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the GIPC 3rd CEO’s Breakfast Meeting held in Accra on September 5, 2023, Yofi Grant said, “Even as we raise investment capital to go into the private sector, we need to ensure that we have public sector that is supportive, efficient and one that enable the private sector to grow otherwise it would not make any sense for our national development”.



“In the next couple of months, we are going to have the Mutual Prosperity Dialogues which is really the core structure to formalize the partnership between the private sector and public sector in the investment space,” the GIPC CEO added.



The announcement of the Mutual Prosperity Dialogues was first made by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who was guest of honour at the 3rd CEO’s Breakfast Meeting held in Accra.



He explained the Dialogues will offer a platform to deliberate over a long-term plan on tax regimes that the GIPC is targeting to bring in the needed inflows to support the major changes needed to create a robust economy.



Ken Ofori-Atta however emphasized that government will continue to adopt stringent measures aimed at raking in the needed the revenue as part of efforts to restore macroeconomic stability.



The third edition of the GIPC CEO's Breakfast Meeting, which is held periodically, aims to bring together CEOs and business moguls, as well as government authorities, to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting business and investments in Ghana.



