GHPA calls for stakeholder meeting over decline in port traffic

Business News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPA) has called for a meeting with stakeholders to understand the fall of traffic at the various ports of entry in the country.



The business community argues that the taxes at the country's ports are a disincentive to import into the country.



The GPHA has "observed a general decline in port traffic in recent times."



The letter dated March 27, 2023, and signed by the Director-General of GPHA, Mr Michael A Luguje, and copied to stakeholders in the port space said, "The phenomenon, according to our data, started in June/July 2022, and continued through to the end of the first quarter of 2023 without any sign of improvement."



The meeting came on March 30, 2023.