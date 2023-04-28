GHASFAA calls for repeal of restriction on soybean importation

Business News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: Samuel Sam, Contributor

Ghana Soybeans Farmers and Aggregation Association (GHASFAA) has called for the repeal of the export and import restriction of soybean regulation 200 (L.I 2432) and lift the ban on soybean exportation to allow Ghanaian farmers to make money from their toil.



The imposition of the L.I 2432 is obstructing soybean production and trading in Ghana, according to the Northern Regional chapter of GHASFAA.



Ever since the ban became operational,none of the local buyers have been able to buy soybeans since their processing plants are no longer in operation they said.



More so,investors are withdrawing their investment from soybean production and the ban has a negative impact on the youth in agriculture.



Also, the ban has made the price of the commodity drop from GH¢650 to GH¢400 at the farm gate which is affecting the revenue of the farmers.



That, a smallholder farmer has to inject about GH¢1,674 to produce an acre of soybeans.



On average,when we put all farmers together,the average quantity a farmer get is three bags this 100 kg of soybeans per acre and the farmer needs to sell the 100kg at GH¢558 in order to break even but the farmer had to sell the bag at GH¢400 and with this, there are no buyers on the field, the association said.



The Regional Director of Administration of GHASFAA , Abdul-Hakeem Issah said,the ban has contributed to the decline not foreign currency in the country.



He noted that, the ban has had negative effect on maize production as farmers are unable to have good prices on their products to be bale to generate revenue to inject into the production.



Smallholder farmers who took loans are struggling to repay their loans due to unavailability of soybean buyers he said.



He noted that the local soybean processing companies do not have the ready cash to pay for the products as they mostly buy them on credit which farmers and Aggregators are no longer willing to accept.



As an Association,we call on government to dissolve the seven member committee set up to license exporters of soybeans in the country.



We are also calling on government to allow Ghanaian farmers and Aggregators to trade in soybean without restrictions he said.



"If government fails to heed to our call by May 15, 2023,we will not fight him but cut down the production of soybeans in the 2022/24 farming season" he said.



Board chair of GHASFAA, Mr. Abdulai Andrews said,the sector has huge potential to grow the economy if government could adhere to the association and provide the needed resources.



If government wants to help the local soybean processing companies,it should provide them with funds to be able to buy and make cash payment of the products he said.



He said, government should also identify farmers on government support and direct them to sell their products to the local processing companies.



Government should also allow individuals with the capacity to export the products to do so without frustrating them to enable the industry attract the needed investment he said.



