Business News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

GH¢50 million fund to be rolled out for tourism sector players

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture

Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal has announced a GH¢50 million facility to fund entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, as part of the post-covid-19 economic recovery programme.



Taking his turn at the Parliament’s Appointment Committee, Dr. Awal said Ghana’s tourism sector has lost a significant amount of investments to the covid-19 pandemic, and when thus given the opportunity as a minister, he will institute measures to ensure the sector is back on track.



Ghana is said to have lost about GH¢6 billion to the coronavirus pandemic due to restrictions on travel and tourism activities.



President Akufo-Addo in the middle of last year rolled out GH¢600 million for the sector as a stimulus package to cushion the hospitality sector from the devastating effect of the virus.



According to the Minister-designate, although the fund has been disbursed to some sector players, there is the need for additional funds targeted at building the capacity of entrepreneurs in the industry, a situation he believes will boost economic recovery after the pandemic.



“In Ghana here, tourism is said to have lost about GH¢6 billion from the effect of the pandemic and it is on record that after every catastrophe, there is a surge in tourism. We think it is time to enhance the capacity of our entrepreneurs so that they can take advantage” he told the committee.



The Minister-designate also touted his achievements at his previous ministry through the introduction of the presidential pitch and other private sector-led initiatives that created employment for many youths in the country.