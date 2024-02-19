GH¢150 million woefully inadequate for road maintenance – GhCCI

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has stated that the GH¢150 million released by the government to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for road maintenance across the country is woefully inadequate.



This comes on the back of the government releasing GH¢150 million for road maintenance across the country.



“The government has released an amount of GH¢150 million for the engagement and payment to road contractors undertaking pothole patching across the country. The amount is part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways,” the Ministry disclosed in a statement.



But speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Chief Executive Officer of GhCCI, Mr Emmanuel A. Cherry stated that the road ministry will need more than that to fix the roads across the country.



“Across the country, you don’t need anything less than 2 billion Ghana cedis sincerely, because of the way the roads have deteriorated, they need to be cut and fixed. And all those things take a lot of money. So to be honest and sincere, the whole country with 150 million is not enough even though it is a good start.



“I don’t know the plans they have, maybe they are going to release it quarterly we don’t know. But sincerely if this is what has been released to take care of the entire country then it is woefully inadequate,” Mr. Cherry stated.